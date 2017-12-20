20 Cozy Crockpot Cocktails That Are Trending on Pinterest

Warm cocktails like hot toddies, mulled wine, hot buttered rum, and spiked hot chocolate are arguably one of the best parts of the colder months. Take these classic cocktails and serve them in a slow cooker, and you have the recipe for Fall party success. Not surprisingly, searches for these sorts of recipes spike this time of year, according to Pinterest. Keep reading for the drinks that are popular on Pinterest right now.

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/food/Slow-Cooker-Cocktail-Recipes-38756584

Share

More Celebrity News: