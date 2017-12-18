18 Lavish Holiday Gifts Stars Have Received

Celebrities spare no expense when it comes to holiday gifts. Throughout the years, we’ve seen stars receive everything from massive engagement rings to giant cheese wheels (we’re looking at you, Chrissy Teigen). In 2014, Justin Bieber treated himself to his own private jet, and who could forget Drake’s stripper pole from 2012? At the end of the day, what’s the point of having money if you can’t spend it, right?

42303081

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/Most-Extravagant-Celebrity-Holiday-Gifts-42624200

Share

More Celebrity News: