17 Statement Necklaces That Will Instantly Elevate Your Holiday Party Outfit

If you’re in need of a new outfit for your holiday party, don’t stress out about buying a new dress, because investing in jewelry can spice up an item you already own. Save yourself time this year by rocking your usual go-to outfit, heels, and clutch, but just add a new statement necklace. These versatile accessories will draw all the attention to your neckline, and you can wear them to work with sweaters after the parties are over. From pearls to chokers and chains, we rounded up a list of our favorites pieces.

