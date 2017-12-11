11-Year-Old Meghan Markle Standing Up to Sexism Proves She’s BEEN Royalty

As the world learns to know and love Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s new fiancée, many facts about the future royal have been at the forefront of the cultural conversation, including her career goals, her family background, and even her fitness routine. But one of our favorite detail of Meghan’s life thus far might be her history of activism . . . which started far before Harry ever knew her name. Following the royal engagement news, a video resurfaced of an 11-year-old Meghan fighting for equality after seeing a sexist TV commercial in true ’90s fashion — with a segment on Nickelodeon’s Nick News with Linda Ellerbee.

Back in 2015, Meghan shared the story about her first foray into women’s advocacy at a UN Women’s event in Beijing. In her speech, the actress described sitting in class and seeing a TV advertisement for dish soap, which proclaimed “Women all over America are fighting greasy pots and pans.” Troubled by the sexist implication that only women do dishes, young Meghan wrote letters to the company who produced the soap, Proctor & Gamble, along with women she admired, including Hillary Clinton and Gloria Allred. She also penned a letter to Linda Ellerbee, who (clearly) supported Meghan’s cause and eventually interviewed her on Nick News.

Because of Meghan’s initiative, Proctor & Gamble changed the slogan for its dish soap to “People all over America are fighting greasy pots and pans.” In her UN Women’s speech, Meghan described her successful protest as the first time she felt the power of her own actions . . . so basically, we can thank dish soap for the strong, inspiring, and firmly feminist woman who will soon marry into the British royal family! Watch the ’90s interview above, then read more about the women who encourage Meghan in her humanitarian efforts.

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/Meghan-Markle-90s-Sexist-Commercial-Nickelodeon-Video-44321407

