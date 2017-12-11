11 Easy Food Swaps That Can Slash Up to 800 Calories

Since small bites add up, it’s possible to save hundreds of calories each day just by reading labels and choosing lower-calorie options that taste the same. Here are some examples of healthy food swaps you can make during your day that will end up saving you big calories.

Instead of this:

Eat this:

1 tbsp. butter: 102 calories*

1 tbsp. Smart Balance Buttery Spread: 60 calories

Cup of skim milk: 91 calories

Cup of Silk Unsweetened Original Almondmilk: 30 calories

6 oz. Chobani Blueberry Greek Yogurt: 140 calories

6 oz. Chobani Vanilla Greek Yogurt: 120 calories

1 tbsp. strawberry preserves: 50 calories

2 large strawberries, sliced: 12 calories

1/4 cup Bear Naked Fruit & Nut Granola: 140 calories

1/4 cup Cascadian Farm Organic Fruit & Nut Granola: 70 calories

2 tbsp. Annie’s Organic Goddess Dressing: 120 calories

2 tbsp. Annie’s Gingerly Vinaigrette Dressing: 40 calories

1/4 cup raisins: 123 calories

15 grapes: 51 calories

2 slices whole wheat bread: 200 calories

1 whole wheat wrap: 130 calories

1 oz. slice of cheddar cheese: 113 calories

1 oz. slice of part-skim mozzarella cheese: 72 calories

4 oz. beef patty: 319 calories

4 oz. turkey patty: 150 calories

1/2 cup Ben and Jerry’s Vanilla Ice Cream: 230 calories

1/2 cup Stonyfield Farm Gotta Have Vanilla Frozen Yogurt: 100 calories

* All calorie counts based on information from Calorie King

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/fitness/Diet-Food-Swaps-23734235

