10 Chic Items That Are at the Top of One Editor’s Wish List This Season

I can’t remember a time when I didn’t love to shop. Even as a child, I spent every holiday season being my mom’s personal shopper and picking out gifts for our entire family. Luckily I fell into the right profession, because my day consists of browsing the internet for the latest trends and curating fashion roundups. Along with the job comes the constant struggle of falling in love with products. To put this list to good use, I rounded up a list of my absolute favorites. From a plaid coat to a coffee table book, here’s what I’m thinking about right now.

44213776

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/fashion/What-Shop-Nov-27-2017-44302367

Share

More Celebrity News: