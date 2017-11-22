Your Jaw Will Drop When You See How Many Celebrities Sia Squeezed Into Her New Video

Sia’s new holiday album, Everyday Is Christmas, is here, and in true Sia fashion, we’re getting some high-quality music videos out of it. For the album’s first single “Santa Is Coming For Us,” the singer-songwriter enlisted the help of Kristen Bell, Dax Shepard, Henry Winkler, Susan Lucci, J.B. Smoove, Stranger Things’s Caleb McLaughlin, and It’s Wyatt Oleff and Sophia Lillis to bring her festive vision to life. The video will get you into the Christmas spirit in no time and is basically like Pokémon, but for celebrities: can you spot them all?

