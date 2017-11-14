You HAVE To See Sarah Hyland & Wells Adams’ NSFW Bedroom Selfie
Talk about making your relationship really really Instagram official! Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams shared their most intimate selfie yet on Monday, as the new couple posted a photo of themselves topless while snuggling in bed. (yep, you read that right!)
The post You HAVE To See Sarah Hyland & Wells Adams’ NSFW Bedroom Selfie appeared first on OK! Magazine.
Via: http://okmagazine.com/photos/sarah-hyland-wells-adams-steamy-bedroom-selfie-pic/