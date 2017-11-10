Work Up to 100 Push-Ups by Following This 30-Day Challenge

When it comes to challenges, it seems the ones that get the most interest online usually involve copious amounts of pizza or hot dogs, but those aren’t going to make you feel great. That’s where the push-up challenge comes into play. This push-up challenge is sure to make you feel stronger . . . and tone your entire body along the way. By day 30 you’ll be able to do 100 push-ups in just one workout. Yep, you heard right: 100 push-ups! If just hearing the word “push-up” makes you uneasy, there’s no need to stress — you’ve got an entire 30 days to become a push-up master. You’ll also incorporate more than your basic push-up to make each day different.

37204809

Push-ups are a great exercise for a challenge because they’re, well, challenging. They also incorporate a lot of different muscles; so while you’ll definitely feel it in the shoulders and chest, your entire body will get some love. Heck, you might as well add “plank master” to your title as well. Don’t forget to tag us (@popsugarfitness) and show off your determination and progress along the way!

To put together this challenge and how to do each move, we consulted with a Youfit Health Clubs trainer and fitness expert: Raphael Konforti, MS CPT.

Tradtitional Push-Up



Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography

Here’s the moneymaker. We’ve provided instructions on how to do a push-up on your hands and feet, but not everyone needs — or is ready — for that version. You can easily change the difficulty level by dropping your knees down or elevating your hands to do a push-up on a couch or wall. The closer you get to a standing position, the easier it will be to do the exercise.

Konforti’s form tip: Start on the floor, with only your hands and knees touching the ground. Place your hands just slightly wider than shoulder-width apart, keeping the elbows tucked in like a chicken wing. Holding a straight line from your head to your heels, slowly lower your entire body toward the ground, bending through the elbows. Go down until your elbows are at 90 degrees, and then press back up.

Learn how to do a push-up here.

Negative Push-Up



Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography

Focusing on the negative, or lowering, portion of the push-up is a trick to building more strength. This is because most of the muscle damage or soreness actually happens during this part of the exercise.

Konforti’s form tip: This exercise is exactly the same as the normal push-up, but with one variation. Your goal on this exercise is to lower your body down as slow as possible, taking around three to five seconds. To push yourself back up, you can use assistance by dropping your knees down or simply push back up like a normal rep.

Learn how to do a negative push-up here.

Elbow Plank



Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography

During push-ups you’re in a plank position, except on your hands. To get to 100 push-ups, it’s important to have a strong core that can keep up. The stronger your core is, the less energy it will take to hold yourself up. It’s completely normal to shake while holding the push-up position, but as your core strengthens, you’ll become more stable, which only makes things easier. By the end, you’ll be able to challenge anyone to a plank-off and cruise through it with a grin on your face.

Konforti’s form tip: To get in plank position, start on the floor, putting your elbows down and directly underneath your shoulders. Lift your entire body up and hold it, keeping a straight line from your head to your heels. Don’t forget to breathe and snap a selfie so we can see you owning this challenge!

Learn how to do an elbow plank here.

30-Day Push-Up ChallengeDAY OF THE MONTHEXERCISEDay 12 sets of 5 Push-ups

1 set of 5 Negative Push-ups

1 set of 30-second PlankDay 22 sets of 5 Push-ups

1 set of 30-second Plank

1 set of 5 Negative Push-upsDay 33 sets of 5 Push-ups

1 set of 30-second Plank

1 set of Negative Push-upsDay 43 sets of 5 Push-ups

1 set of 30-second Plank

1 set of Negative Push-upsDay 51 set of 10 Push-ups

1 set of 45-second PlankDay 6RestDay 7RestDay 82 sets of 10 Push-ups

1 set of 45-second Plank

1 set of 10 Negative Push-upsDay 92 sets of 10 Push-ups

1 set of 45-second Plank

1 set of 10 Negative Push-upsDay 103 sets of 10 Push-ups

1 set of 45-second Plank

1 set of 10 Negative Push-upsDay 113 sets of 10 Push-ups

2 sets of 45-second Plank

1 set of 10 Negative Push-upsDay 124 sets of 10 Push-ups

2 sets of 45-second Plank

1 set of 10 Negative Push-upsDay 13RestDay 14RestDay 154 sets of 10 Push-ups

1 set of 60-second Plank

1 set of 10 Negative Push-upsDay 164 sets of 10 Push-ups

1 set of 60-second Plank

1 set of 10 Negative Push-upsDay 174 sets of 12 Push-ups

1 set of 60-second Plank

1 set of 10 Negative Push-upsDay 184 sets of 12 Push-ups

1 set of 60-second Plank

1 set of 10 Negative Push-upDay 193 sets of 15 Push-ups

2 sets of 60-second Plank

2 sets of 10 Negative Push-upsDay 20RestDay 21RestDay 223 sets of 15 Push-ups

1 set of 60-second Plank

1 set of 10 Negative Push-upsDay 234 sets of 12 Push-ups

1 set of 60-second Plank

2 sets of 10 Negative Push-upsDay 245 sets of 10 Push-ups

1 set of 60-second Plank

2 sets of 8 Negative Push-upsDay 255 sets of 12 Push-ups

1 set of 60-second Plank

2 sets of 8 Negative Push-upsDay 265 sets of 12 Push-ups

2 sets of 60-second Plank

2 sets of 8 Negative Push-upsDay 275 sets of 10 Push-ups

2 sets of 8 Push-upsDay 28RestDay 29RestDay 30100 Push-ups! Take as many sets as you need to, but be sure to stop each set when you feel like you can still do two more push-ups. Rest 30 to 45 seconds between each set.

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/fitness/How-Do-100-Push-Ups-Row-Challenge-43756622

Share

More Celebrity News: