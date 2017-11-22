We Tried It: Skin Inc’s Optimizer Voyage Tri-Light

What Is It: Skin Inc’s Optimizer Voyage Tri-Light

Who Tried It: Maggie Malach, PEOPLE Associate Editor, Digital Platforms

Level of Difficulty: 2/10 (seriously — my arm didn’t even get tired)

I’m forever in search of a product that will make my skin as glowy and as poreless as the Facetune app, except IRL. When I heard about Skin Inc’s Optimizer Voyage Tri-Light — which tackles the trifecta of soothing, brightening and improving the overall appearance of fine lines — I thought I’d finally found The One. If you need any further convincing, Jaime King and Jamie Chung — who consistently give me face goals — are among the product’s fans.

The Tri-Light is pretty straightforward. Like the name suggests, it has three different light settings that each work to target a different issue: The red light is all about improving skin elasticity to reduce fine lines and give that youthful, unworried look. The blue light calms skin and helps reduce excess oil production. The yellow light targets under-eye darkness (my mortal enemy) and scars.

To use it, I applied a heathy layer of Skin Inc’s Pure Deepsea Hydrating Mask, which is delightfully cool and soothing in itself. I then moved the Tri-Light in clockwise circles around my face — it’s just that simple. The device turns on one light at a time and it comes with a guide for the areas to focus on for each light. The instructions told me I could use it for up to 10 minutes at a time, twice a day. Since I wanted to try all three of the lights (#maximumeffect), I rotated between all three for 10 minutes, for a total of about three minutes per light setting.

I was worried that I would get restless for the 10 minutes (I know) that I needed to set aside every day. I was surprised to find that not only did the routine give my facial regimen some much-needed structure, but the time flew by. Once I got the hang of which areas I needed to target for each light, I got creative in how I passed the time. Some examples: waiting for my pizza delivery, jamming to Taylor Swift‘s Reputation, reading up on Riverdale season 2 fan theories, stirring a simmering soup.

Yep, really:

After 10 days of that Tri-Light life, the biggest change I saw in my face is that my skin tone is so much more even. On day 1, I had some pretty gruesome breakouts on my chin and forehead, but by day 10, those had all but diminished to dull roars. Bonus: My skin stayed blessedly clear! Here’s a before-and-after for your viewing pleasure, but I don’t think my subpar bathroom lighting accurately captures how much better (read: less ruddy) my skin looks.

The Verdict: Given the results I saw rotating between the lights, I would love to see the impact I would get focusing on just one light for the 10-minute interval. The gadget definitely errs on the pricier side, but I’d consider investing in anything that will improve the quality of my skin.

