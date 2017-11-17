We Have the Scoop on Every Product From Too Faced’s Chocolate Gold Collection

It’s that time of year! Well, yeah, the holidays. But it also means that Too Faced is dropping another covetable collection. Last year, the Sweet Peach collection launched after fans went gaga over the palette in March. This year, the Chocolate Bar palette is getting a major upgrade with the Chocolate Gold collection.

The cocoa-scented collection includes a shiny palette that looks as if it’s been dipped in gold, and it’s full of foiled metallics and creamy mattes that smell like chocolate but are also infused with gold. In fact, the entire collection is infused with gold and also includes a new highlighter, bronzer, Melted lipstick, and peel-off eyeliner.

We have all the products — check out the gallery to learn more about each of these decadent new launches! You can pick up the palette on Nov. 28 and the rest of the collection starting Dec. 8 on TooFaced.com.

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/beauty/Too-Faced-Chocolate-Gold-Collection-Photos-44269059

