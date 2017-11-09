WATCH: Jack Osbourne Talks Baby No. 3 with Parents Sharon and Ozzy: ‘We’re Very Excited’

The countdown is officially near as a new addition will soon join the famous Osbourne family!

“We’re very excited because Jack and his wife, Lisa, are having another baby,” Sharon Osbourne said on Wednesday’s episode of her CBS daytime talk show, The Talk.

Joining the matriarch were her husband and Black Sabbath rocker Ozzy Osbourne as well as their son Jack, who is expecting his third child with his wife of five years Lisa.

“Lisa is doing very well. She’s in full nesting mode. The house is being fully redecorated,” the father-to-be said. “She is 27-weeks, so the end is nigh, which is great!”

The little one on the way joins big sisters Andy Rose, 2, and Pearl Clementine, 5.

And when Ozzy asked his only son if he’s done having more kids, Jack responded: “I hope so!”

In late August, Jack and Lisa announced the third pregnancy on social media, jokingly writing, “Literally ate the biggest burrito ever.”

Jack has looked within himself to provide a good example for his daughters — not only in how they live their own lives and craft their own values, but in how he models a potential life partner.

“My whole thing is if I’m a great dad — you know, if you believe in the kind of Freudian theory that you’re attracted to what your parents — so I figure if I’m not a total piece of s—, she probably won’t end up dating or marrying a total piece of s—,” he told PEOPLE of eldest child Pearl in October.

The second season of Ozzy & Jack’s World Detour premieres Nov. 8 at 10PM ET/PT on A&E.

