WATCH: Harry Styles Laugh Off His Mid-Show Fall During Manchester Concert

Harry Styles has fans falling for his music and good looks, but the One Direction member literally can’t stop falling.

The singer took a tumble during his Manchester, England, concert on Thursday, once again during his performance of “Kiwi”.

As seen in multiple fan-filmed footages, Styles, who wore a red and blue patterned Gucci suit, falls on his derriere after dancing side-to-side on stage.

The star can be seen giving a smile and appears to laugh off the fall as he returns to his feet and finishes the song.

.@Harry_Styles thank you for an unforgettable experience. I have never felt more safe, loved or accepted. #HarryStylesLiveOnTourManchester pic.twitter.com/z4jgxe8S1T — Em. (@EmilyBashforth) November 4, 2017

Just one day before, at the O2 Apollo venue, Styles landed on his behind during the same song.

“You may have seen me fall earlier during this song,” the accident-prone Cheshire native told the crowd. “It appeared to be a kiwi. That was the culprit, some green seedy mush. Look, there’s another, this could end up being a problem.”

Harry falling over during Kiwi. Tonight in Manchester pic.twitter.com/KJPjqdacAr — 1D UPDATES (@1DUpdatesOnline) November 1, 2017

Fans have reportedly been tossing kiwi fruit on stage when “Kiwi” comes on.

According to multiple U.K. news outlets, large supermarket chain Asda has put age restrictions on the sale of the furry-skinned fruit.

“We know our customers love Harry Styles and we feel it’s our duty to protect a fellow Mancunian from any ‘bad kiwis’ amongst us. We’d hate to see a repeat of the mishap this evening, so to avoid any slippery situations, we feel this is a necessary measure,” according to a statement obtained by the Telegraph.

The supermarket said the staff was instructed them to ask for identification from any customers who looked under 25.

