Watch Blake Shelton Eat Caramel-Covered Raw Onions On ‘The Tonight Show’

Blake Shelton didn’t know what he was getting himself into when he agreed to play “Caramel Apple Russian Roulette” on Late Night Starring Jimmy Fallon. And things got gross real quick!

For the game, Jimmy Fallon‘s sidekick Steve Higgins brought out 12 caramel apples, but the catch was that four of them were actually raw onions. If they chose an onion, they were forced to swallow the whole bite, and judging by Blake’s face, it was not pleasant.

“This is the dumbest thing,” Blake said before choosing an apple. “I’m only here because Seth Meyers was booked,” he joked. His first choice turned out to be an onion! By the rules of the game, whoever bites two onions first loses.

“Blake, I’m so happy that you’re here,” Jimmy said laughing, before choosing his own apple. That’s when Blake joked that he’s “not going to sell one album off this stupid crap!”

Jimmy ended up also chosing an onion first—not off to a great start, guys! Blake stood up and applauded. “Now we got some drama!” he said.

Watch the full video to see who wins!

