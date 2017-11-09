One would never know Usher is in the middle of a huge STI scandal that may call him millions of dollars. The singer has been back on the road doing shows, spending time with his wife Grace Miguel, hanging out with friends, and living life. And most recently, he was spotted having father-son time with one of his sons, Usher V.

The post Usher Ignores Herpes Lawsuit Drama & Enjoys Football Practice With His Son appeared first on OK! Magazine.

Via: http://okmagazine.com/photos/usher-ignores-herpes-lawsuit-football-practice-son/

Share

More Celebrity News: