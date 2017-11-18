Tyrese Gibson Gets 50/50 Joint Custody with Daughter as Judge Denies Ex’s Restraining Order Request

Tyrese Gibson just scored a major victory in his ugly court battle with ex-wife Norma Mitchell Gibson over custody of their 10-year-old daughter, Shayla.

On Friday, a judge awarded Gibson 50/50 joint custody of his daughter beginning in January and denied his ex-wife’s request for a permanent restraining order, Gibson’s rep tells PEOPLE. The actor’s rep also confirms that the former couple have worked out a visitation schedule for the holidays.

Norma’s rep has not responded to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Child services initially launched their investigation into Gibson after Norma — who was married to him from 2007 to 2009 — accused the actor of abusing their daughter on Aug. 19, alleging in court documents that the actor “pushed our daughter to the ground, pinned her face down, put his knees on her back, grabbed her hands with one arm and beat her with the other.” She also alleged in court documents that her ex hit Shayla “between 12 and 16 times,” leading the child to allegedly later tell her mother that she couldn’t sit down due to pain.

In court documents obtained by PEOPLE in September, physical and legal custody of Shayla was temporarily granted to Norma while ordering Gibson to stay 100 yards away from both of them as well as Norma’s home.

Gibson’s rep previously confirmed reports to PEOPLE that child’s services had closed their investigation and would not be seeking criminal charges.

The Fast & Furious star previously told PEOPLE in a statement that Norma’s allegations were “hurtful lies.”

In October, Norma filed a police report against Gibson after he hired a plane to fly a banner directed at Shayla that read “No matter what, daddy loves you Shayla” over his daughter’s school — an act she claimed violated her temporary restraining order against him. Gibson later admitted to flying the banner, sharing several photos of himself and Shayla to Instagram with the caption: “I wanted the banner to be longer but it’s was too expensive.”

In a statement to PEOPLE, Norma’s attorney, Aleen Laura Khanjian, said in response to the banner: “This disturbing behavior is a complete violation of the restraining order. It is a reflection of Mr. Gibson’s erratic state of mind.”

RELATED VIDEO: Tyrese Gibson Admits to Flying Banner Over Daughter’s School Despite Restraining Order

Khanjian continued, “Simply put, he doesn’t respect boundaries. If he did, this restraining order would not have been necessary. At the end of the day, we simply want him to get the help he needs so that he can become a stable, solid and secure presence in his daughter’s life.”

Tyrese has posted often about his ongoing custody battle in recent weeks on social media. Last week, he shared a video montage on his Instagram account that showed photos of celebrities like Kanye West, Will Smith, Michael Jacksonand Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson with their kids as Luther Vandross’ “Dance with my Father” played in the background.

He also previously released an almost seven-minute long tearful video in which he openly begged Norma for reconciliation.

“Don’t take my baby. This is all I got. Don’t take my baby, okay?” he said in the Facebook live clip, sobbing. “I’ve been away from my baby for two months. I just want my baby and no one’s listening cause no one’s in the courtroom.”

Hours later, he shared another video on Instagram assuring fans he was doing well.

Norma claimed in her September declaration that Gibson was diagnosed with bipolar disorder as well as manic behavior by three psychotherapists — which she said he denied. She expressed she was “deeply concerned” about the actor taking their daughter to Dubai, where he has allegedly threatened to travel in the past — and claimed the he did not return their daughter’s passport to her when she requested. She also claimed the actor withheld contact between her and Shayla while their daughter stayed with him.

Via: http://people.com/movies/tyrese-gibson-gets-50-50-joint-custody-with-daughter-judge-denies-exs-restraining-order-request/

