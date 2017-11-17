Tiffany Trump’s Nude Dress Is Causing a Shopping Meltdown

Tiffany Trump might not be front and center like her half-sister Ivanka Trump, but as one of the president’s children, all eyes are definitely still on her. It seems that Tiffany has embraced the spotlight — at least when it comes to style — and recently posted a photo of herself donning a sheer, champagne dress.

A post shared by Tiffany Ariana Trump (@tiffanytrump) on Nov 10, 2017 at 2:38pm PST

While we don’t know what designer she was sporting, we are fans of her semi “naked dress” look, which is so in style right now. Taking a few notes from one of the president’s daughters, we’ve rounded up a few sexy and chic frocks that take the nude and sheer dress style to the next level for you to shop!

