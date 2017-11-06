Tiffany & Co. Just Released a Home Line That Includes a $9,000 Ball of Yarn

You may not be able to have breakfast at Tiffany’s, but you can have your breakfast beverages from a $95 Tiffany’s faux-paper cup.

The luxury jewelry brand recently released a line of “Everyday Objects” that includes high-end takes on home staples. A $600 sterling silver First Aid box, $425 protractor and a $9,000 ball of yarn are just a few of the items included — all of which naturally sent the Internet into a frenzy.

“Tiffany and co is really out here trying to sell a ball of yarn for $9,000,” one Twitter user writes.

Tiffany and co is really out here trying to sell a ball of yarn for $9000 pic.twitter.com/7V8IOUMUfp — . (@laichronicles) November 4, 2017

I’ll take a birds nest for ten THOUSAND dollars pic.twitter.com/5UlLcs9Fdh — Melanie Newman (@MelanieLynneN) November 6, 2017

“If you want to feel extra poor today go check out the new everyday objects line from @tiffanyandco,” one user wrote. Another responded with, “I’ll take a birds nest for ten THOUSAND dollars.”

A sterling silver coffee can priced at $1,500 was a delightful surprise for shoppers, whose reactions can be summed up by the below Tweet that reads, “@TiffanyandCo makes memes now apparently.”

Should I buy a new iPhone or get a tin can from Tiffanys pic.twitter.com/MVe0RnKOxn — Joan La Croix-ford (@ITSMYKOL) October 27, 2017

The collection garnered some support, though, with a few loyalists remarking the products like the bone china cups and writing utensils (the pens start at a cool $750) were “perfect.”

Plotting how I can fit a new $55 @TiffanyAndCo coffee mug into my budget . It’s perfect and I need it. Yes, need it. — Ky September. (@kyseptember) October 26, 2017

Strive to the point you can afford to pay $95 for a #Tiffanys paper cup — DLo (@real_diculous) November 6, 2017

“Strive to the point you can afford to pay $95 for a #Tiffanys paper cup” wrote fan on Twitter. #HomeGoals

