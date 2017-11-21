This Santa Hat Brow Trend Is All of Us at Midnight After Thanksgiving

A post shared by hannah lyne (@hannahdoesmakeupp) on Nov 14, 2017 at 12:47pm PST

Counting down the days until Thanksgiving is nearly over, so you can start making way for the December holidays. Hannah Lyne from the UK is so ready for Christmas, her brows can hardly wait, and we’re living for the festive vibes. Before you roll your eyes at another bizarre eyebrow look — you’ve got to admit, they make you a teensy bit smiley.

42654491

It’s certainly not subtle, but it is Huda-approved. So, wear it with pride beauty babes, because if Huda’s into it, we’re all allowed to go out jingle bell-rocking this Santa hat brow. If you do want to replicate this at home, grab a red eye shadow (or even Kat Von D’s new collection of rainbow brow powder) and NYX White Liquid Liner ($9). Commenters are also living for this look, with one even suggesting “reindeer antler eyebrows?”, they’re definitely ready for the holidays. Ahead, see a closer look at the jolly trend, and take a look at a re-creation.

A post shared by hannah lyne (@hannahdoesmakeupp) on Nov 14, 2017 at 12:47pm PST

A post shared by Noor Ahmed♡ (@noorxbeauty) on Nov 18, 2017 at 1:07pm PST

