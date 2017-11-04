This Makeup Artist Gives Your Favorite Disney Characters a Twisted Makeover

While Disney princesses and characters have been a Halloween staple for quite some time, their gory iterations have also become popularized as of late. Irish makeup artist Natalie Costello is adding to the trend with her own twisted Disney-inspired looks that can give you the Halloween inspiration you may need . . . so long as you’re OK with having your favorite characters tainted.

On her Instagram, Natalie frequently shares her transformations that include characters from The Lion King, Beauty and the Beast, and more. Unsurprisingly, Natalie also works at Urban Decay, which is evident in her impressive skills. Look ahead for some of her freakiest transformations yet.

