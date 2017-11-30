This Is the Type of Cardio Victoria’s Secret Angels Do, According to Their Trainer

Although it’s fun to see Victoria’s Secret models walking the runway, we absolutely love seeing them work out together. These supermodels definitely hit the genetic jackpot, but that doesn’t mean they don’t work hard to shape their physique.

Celebrity trainer Michael Blauner has worked with countless VS Angels on their fitness routines, so he knows what it takes for them to look and feel their very best. POPSUGAR caught up with Michael and asked him the burning question we’ve all been wondering: what kind of cardio does he do with these women and what kind does he recommend for weight loss? The answer probably isn’t what you think.

We’ve been hearing quite a lot about the power of high-intensity interval training (HIIT) lately, and we sometimes see VS Angels doing tough boxing sessions, but Michael told POPSUGAR there is another type of cardio that he suggests over everything else.

“Theoretically, long-duration lower-intensity cardio has been considered the best type of cardio workout for weight loss,” he said. “You tap into stored fat more when the body uses oxygen as an energy source.” This is also known as low-intensity sustained state (LISS) cardio, and it’s a type of cardio that lasts a bit longer than your typical interval session, around 30 to 60 minutes.

Michael said this kind of “longer, lower-intensity workout” produces the best fat-burning capacity in your body. So rather than going for a quick circuit, think of an extended run session.

“I like to mix in very fast paced, short blasts of higher intensity cardio that develops your cardio system to a higher level,” Michael said. “This way you get the best of both worlds.” That also keeps you from feeling bored during these longer sessions of cardio.

Therefore, it might be a good idea to mix some LISS sessions into your fitness routine, especially if you’re the kind of person who sticks to HIIT on the regular.

