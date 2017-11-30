This 24-Piece Advent Calendar Full of Sex Toys Will Definitely Spice Up Your Season

There are plenty of ways to relieve holiday stress, such as carving out some alone time, sipping on a seasonal adult beverage, or . . . getting down and dirty with your partner. You could hang up your boring regular advent calendar marking off the days until Christmas, or you could commit to something a little more exciting this year.

Lovehoney has released a Best Sex of Your Life Couple’s Sex Toy Calendar ($150), and it’s 24 pieces of different ways to spice up your life in the bedroom (and beyond). From bondage fun to games, an array of toys, and even outfits, this calendar is full of gifts that just keep on giving. Check out what’s inside ahead.

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/love/Sex-Toy-Advent-Calendar-44233641

