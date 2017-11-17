These DIY Turkey Place Card Holders Give You a Reason to Drink More Wine

If the mere thought of the hosting Thanksgiving dinner has you reaching for a bottle of Cabernet, we have good news: your pastime can now fuel your decor. Blogger Debbie from One Little Project found a brilliant way to recycle your old wine corks into place card holders. The adorable turkey theme is ideal for your Thanksgiving tablescape while also giving you a diplomatic way to ensure your conservative grandma doesn’t end up sitting next to your far-left nephew. Get all the DIY instructions on OneLittleProject.com.

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/moms/DIY-Turkey-Place-Card-Holders-44207250

Share

More Celebrity News: