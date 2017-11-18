The Only Chocolate Chip Cookie Recipe You’ll Need For the Rest of Your Life

Americans are on a constant search for the perfect chocolate chip cookie — one that is dense and chewy on the inside while crisp on the outside. I’m included in that list of seekers. I’ve tried all sorts of recipes — including Serious Eats’ so-called best chocolate chip cookies — but I’m going to get real with y’all: there’s no need to brown your butter or use a special type of flour. I think I speak for the rest of America when I declare that we really just want a perfectly executed, traditional cookie without the fuss and frills.

This recipe deviates only a little from the original Toll House one. The main differences include the salt factor and the type of chocolate I’m using. If salty-sweet desserts aren’t your thing, don’t worry! Just use unsalted butter and forgo the flakes. However, if you’re open to an experiment, you’ll find that the salt enhances the caramel-chocolate flavors. Yum!

When it comes to perfect portioning of the cookies, why wing it when you can pick up a few tools to make your cookies look professional? I always scoop my cookies out with a spring-loaded cookie scoop (it looks like a mini ice cream scoop) and I bake them up on a Silpat Perfect Cookie baking sheet. The black targets on the Silpat makes it easier than ever to space out the cookie dough balls without fear that they will bake together into one glob.

The sight of cookies cooling on a pan feels like satisfaction, doesn’t it? While it’s nearly impossible to resist eating a cookie hot out of the oven, these beauties taste even better once cooled so the chocolate has time to solidify. Go ahead and make a batch — and make a lot of people happy!

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/food/Easy-Chocolate-Chip-Cookie-Recipe-37588663

