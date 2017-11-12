The Newest Starbucks Disney Tumbler Is Gonna Sell Out Fast — It’s THAT Good

A post shared by Seani Mori @SeanJohnBaby (@disney_sjb) on Nov 3, 2017 at 9:34pm PDT

In case you haven’t caught on yet, Disney and Starbucks are completely crushing it with their ever-growing line of Starbucks mugs. There’s yet another new tumbler to add to the list, and this time it’s another Magic Kingdom cup! The Disney Food Blog reports that the tumbler can be found at Main Street Bakery, otherwise known as the Starbucks location in the Magic Kingdom. The ceramic cup features iconic Disney park attractions in pops of color, including Carthay Circle Restaurant, Dumbo, the Mickey Mouse Fun Wheel at California Adventure, Tinkerbell, and Epcot’s iconic sphere, Spaceship Earth. People are already taking advantage of the photo opp that comes along with the mug, making sure to capture Cinderella’s castle — which is also shown on the mug — in the background.

These tumblers typically sell out fast, and with so many magical details, we’re betting this new one won’t be around long. If you’re lucky enough to visit Disney World soon, do yourself a favor and pop into the Main Street Bakery to snag a Starbucks mug for yourself!

