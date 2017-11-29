The Most Uncommon Baby Names Given in 2017 That You’ll Be Obsessed With

Although it can seem like every kid you meet these days is named Noah or Olivia, there are, in fact, tons of other babies out there who receive less common names that are absolutely gorgeous. If you’re looking to go off the beaten path when it comes to your baby’s name, there are thousands of baby names that were given in 2017 — according to the over 500,000 names BabyCenter sifted through from users this year — that may not have broken into any top charts, but you’ll be totally obsessed with all of them (I’m obviously biased toward the first girl’s name, but they’re all beautiful).

Scroll through for our favorites for both girls and boys (though most skew gender-neutral, if we’re honest) and let us know: will you go unique or mainstream with your baby’s name?

GirlsAlessia Anya Aurelia Azalea Beatrice BriarCoraline Emory Estelle Hattie Imani Ivory Joelle Kai Kenna NayeliPearl Raven Remy Rosemary Sarai Shiloh Sierra Tatum Veda VivianaWren Yara ZariaZelda

BoysAnakin Axton Benji Boston Brock Cade Callum Clay Deacon Duke Finnegan Harley Kingsley Langston Lennon Makai Marley Memphis Nikolai Omari Otto Pierce Reagan Rex Rhys Sage Samson Thaddeus Wilder Winston

