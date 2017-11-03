The Exact Meals and Snacks a Personal Trainer Eats in a Week
It’s not a stretch of the imagination to call Madalin Giorgetta the queen of booty gains. She’s a personal trainer from Australia who has over 430,000 followers on Instagram and creates accessible gym guides for women who want to get into weight lifting. She’s also known for posting relatable before-and-afters of the amazing changes she’s made in her body. For example, she’s seriously grown her butt over the last year — and she’s done it all without squats or cardio.
Maddy is the first to admit, though, that transforming your body starts first and foremost with your diet. POPSUGAR chatted with her about her daily routine, and she shared exactly what she eats in any given week. Although she has a pretty strict diet, Maddy doesn’t deprive herself. She said, “I like to eat freely at night as I often go out for dinner, so I’ll have smaller meals for lunch and breakfast and then eat whatever I like at night.”
Here’s what Maddy eats every day of the week. You’ll notice right away that she eats several meals a day, rather than two or three big ones. Take notes!
Monday
Protein shake with banana, peanut butter, and oats (pre-workout)
Oatmeal with blueberries and cinnamon (post-workout)
Homemade chicken meatballs with Greek salad
Caramel protein bar
Full-fat Greek yogurt and passionfruit
Palak paneer (“tofu instead of cheese”), lentils, salad, and naan
A “few cheeky squares” of chocolate
Tuesday
Protein shake with banana, peanut butter, and oats
Oatmeal with apples and cinnamon
Vegetarian fritters with sour cream and avocado
Rocky road protein bar
Carrots and guacamole dip
Spinach and ricotta cannelloni
Italian chocolate biscuit
Wednesday
Protein shake with banana, peanut butter, and oats
Wholemeal toast with avocado
Lentils with veggie or potato patties and yogurt
Caramel protein bar
Carrots and guacamole dip
Grilled basil pesto chicken and Greek salad
Thursday
Protein shake with banana, peanut butter, and oats
Wholemeal toast with Vegemite and cheese
Homemade chicken meatballs with sweet potato and spinach salad
Rocky road protein bar
Greek yogurt and passionfruit
Grilled sweet chili and lemongrass chicken with spinach and cherry tomatoes
Handful of Chicos, “although I do find it hard to stop at a handful!”
Friday
Protein shake with banana, peanut butter, and oats
Oatmeal with berries and honey
Grilled basil pesto chicken and Greek salad
Oreo protein bar
Celery sticks with peanut butter and raisins
Sashimi salad
Clearly Maddy has several meals or snacks that she’ll eat more than once throughout the week, and it’s this kind of consistency that helps her stay on track and know exactly what she’s putting into her body. “Find what works for you and what you can stick to. That’s what is most important,” she advised. In other words, just because she’s eating celery sticks with peanut butter doesn’t mean you have to as well — especially if you hate peanuts.
Finally, don’t think that you have to sacrifice your social life to eat a certain diet. “I go for dinner at my boyfriend’s mum’s house every Monday night and she cooks the best healthy Indian food ever!” Maddy said. If there’s a meal you really want to eat with your loved ones, go for it! And just adjust the rest of your day’s meals accordingly.
