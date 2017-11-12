The 9 Travel Gifts Perfect For Anyone Who’s F*cking Terrified of Flying

There is so much about the holiday season that I look forward to each year: eggnog, time with loved ones, presents, and of course, more eggnog. But getting on a plane to reach my holiday destination? That is my worst f*cking nightmare. Thanks to an irrational fear of even the lightest turbulence and severe anxiety about heights, airplanes are my personal version of hell.

43713811

But despite being completely petrified at the thought of getting on a plane, I’m still able to continue traveling by air thanks to a small arsenal of products that keep me from screaming in sheer terror relatively calm. If someone on your shopping list also happens to deal with flight-related anxiety, I highly recommend picking up a few of the comforting products ahead (some of which I personally swear by) this holiday season. And if all else fails, feel free to order them a strong drink or two during your next journey through the skies together.

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/news/Products-Help-Flight-Anxiety-44242651

Share

More Celebrity News: