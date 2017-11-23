The 50 Most Unforgettable Fashion Moments of 2017

It’s difficult to pick our favorite fashion moment from 2017 — there were just too many. From Kaia Gerber’s runway debut and Selena Gomez’s Coach collaboration to body-positive campaigns, the fashion world was blessed with an array of inspiring and sometimes dramatic or controversial news.

Thankfully, we don’t have to pick and choose one moment to celebrate over the next. Instead, we’re highlighting 50 can’t-miss topics that span celebrity style, industry milestones, major campaigns, and our favorite trends. These moments were, in a word, unforgettable. Read on to reminisce about every single one.

44042992

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/fashion/Top-Fashion-Moments-2017-44282523

Share

More Celebrity News: