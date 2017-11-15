The 10 Most Shocking Details From Terry Crews’ Interview About Alleged Sexual Assault

Terry Crews is detailing the alleged sexual assault he suffered at the hands of Hollywood agent Adam Venit in 2016. In an interview with Michael Strahan on Good Morning America, the Brooklyn Nine-Nine actor recounted the details of the assault, admitting he’d never felt “more emasculated, more objectified.” While Terry initially kept quiet about the assault, he said he was inspired to come forward about it via Twitter as the Harvey Weinstein scandal unfolded. Click through for the 10 most shocking revelations from Terry Crews’ interview.

