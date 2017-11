As you are planning your Thanksgiving feast, here are a few handy cheat sheets (one without images and one with) to help you determine how much food you need to prep for each guest. When in doubt, err on the side of caution and prepare a little more than you think is necessary. Who ever complained about Thanksgiving leftovers?!

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/food/How-Calculate-How-Much-Make-Thanksgiving-6065779

Share

More Celebrity News: