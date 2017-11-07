Terrell Owens Eliminated from DWTS After Performing Sexy Rumba with Season 1 Champ Kelly Monaco

Terrell Owens’ journey on Dancing with the Stars has come to an end.

On the eighth week of the reality dance competition, the NFL alum was eliminated from season 25 of the ABC series on Monday night.

For his final two dances of the competition, Owens, 43, first performed a Charleston with pro partner Cheryl Burke — they earned a 27/30 — before delivering a sexy rumba with season 1 Mirrorball Trophy winner Kelly Monaco for the show’s Trio Night.

“It’s very sensual,” Burke explained about the dance during rehearsals.

“Kelly’s very beautiful and she is single, so am I,” Owens remarked. “I hope she doesn’t get distracted by how handsome I am.”

And Monaco appeared to reciprocate the feelings for Owens: “That man is sculpted out of heaven. Terrell can just stand there and he’s sexy.”

Ahead of their trio performance, Owens joked that “after we get all 10s, then Kelly you have to go out on a date with me,” which she agreed to.

Although Owens wasn’t awarded three 10s by judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Len Goodman and Bruno Tonioli — he earned a 24/30 — for the trio number, he perfectly scored a date!

“The deal was, Kelly said if you got three 10s she would go on a date with you … but you didn’t specify Kelly from where the 10s had to come,” Tom Bergeron said as he directed their eyes to the Skybox, where three DWTS cast members held up three 10s.

While Owens will not be progressing to the semi-finals next Monday evening, five fellow couples will be: Jordan Fisher and Lindsay Arnold, Lindsey Stirling and Mark Ballas, Victoria Arlen and Val Chmerkovskiy, Drew Scott and Emma Slater, and Frankie Muniz and Witney Carson.

“I had a great time,” Owens said of his experience on the show. “I had a great time, she’s a great teacher and I couldn’t have asked for anything more.”

Added Burke: “I mean Terrell, I’m so proud of the dancer you’ve become, but most importantly the person you’ve allowed us all to see. I’m so proud of you.”

Dancing with the Stars airs Mondays (8 p.m. ET) on ABC.

