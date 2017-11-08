Taylor Swift Reveals Collaboration with Ed Sheeran & Future on Reputation’s Official Tracklist

Ready or not: Taylor Swift has released the official titles of her songs off her highly-anticipated sixth studio album, Reputation.

And most notably among the 15-song tracklist is the 27-year-old singer’s (one and only) collaboration with BFF Ed Sheeran and rapper Future, titled “End Game.”

The forthcoming single will mark Swift and Sheeran’s second single together following 2012′s “Everything Has Changed” off her Red album.

Four songs have already been released including, “…Ready For It” (track 1), “Look What You Made Me Do” (track 6), “Gorgeous” (track 8) and “Call It What You Want” (track 14).

The tracklist, which Swift posted on Instagram just hours after it was leaked, also listed production credits of which the Grammy winner is tagged as executive producer. Co-producers include Jack Antonoff (“Out of the Woods”), Max Martin (“Shake It Off,” “We Are Never Getting Back Together”) and Shellback.

Reputation is the singer’s follow-up to 2014′s critically acclaimed pop masterpiece 1989. When she announced the newest album through social media on Aug. 23, Swift also gave us a look at the meme-worthy cover art. The fonts that make up the album cover are notably similar to those used by publications.

See the full tracklist below.

1. “…Ready For It?”

2. “End Game (featuring Ed Sheeran and Future)”

3. “I Did Something Bad”

4. “Don’t Blame Me”

5. “Delicate”

6. “Look What You Made Me Do”

7. “So It Goes…”

8. “Gorgeous”

9. “Getaway Car”

10. “King of My Heart”

11. “Dancing With Our Hands Tied”

12. “Dress”

13. “This Is Why We Can’t Have Nice Things”

14. “Call It What You Want”

15. “New Year’s Day”

Reputation is out Nov. 10.

