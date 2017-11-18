Tarek and Christina El Moussa Mourn Death of Flip or Flop Contractor

Tarek and Christina El Moussa are mourning the loss of a dear friend.

The two HGTV stars shared their condolences and memories of Frank Miller, a contractor for their show Flip or Flop, who passed away on Friday.

Miller suffered from Laryngeal cancer.

“Good bye My dear friend Frank,” Tarek wrote in the caption of a photo of the two of them. “I have always looked up to you and have respected you as a brother.”

“You have touched not only myself and my family but thousands and thousands around the world,” he continued. “You have impacted so many lives with the fight inside your heart and soul. I’ve never met anyone like you nor will I ever. I just love you love you love you more than you know! I will NEVER forget you and I hope to one day be as strong as you. Now…don’t slack!!!! I assume you are already working on remodeling heaven!!!!:):). Miss you buddy!!!”

Christina, 34, also shared a photo of herself and Miller, writing, “Frank since the day I met you I had the utmost respect for you. Hardworking and REAL. Always a pleasure to be around and always made me laugh. You fought your hardest!! You are so admired and respected by all who know you. God has a special place for you in Heaven. Love you and miss you #RIP.”

In the episode of The Doctors, which aired in September, Miller said it was Tarek who noticed something was off about his health.

“A couple of years ago, we were filming and my voice started to get scratchy,” Miller said.

Tarek recalled how Miller began losing his voice and clearing his throat.

“It brought back memories of what I went through, which really scared me for him, which pushed me to make sure that he got it checked out,” said Tarek, 36.

The HGTV host began raising money for his friend in June, when he shared a photo of Miller from a hospital bed. The father of two donated $5,000 to Miller’s GoFundMe page.

Four years ago, Tarek was diagnosed with both thyroid cancer and testicular cancer, but only revealed that he was battling the former.

“Testicular cancer is more of a private thing,” he previously told PEOPLE about why he kept it a secret.

