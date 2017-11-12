Straight From the North Pole: 50 Places to Put Your Elf on the Shelf

Kids are crazy for Elf on the Shelf, but for parents it can be equal parts fun and formidable. Who hasn’t spaced out about moving the elf one night only to be met with questions from prying tots in the morning? (One mom recently confessed that she told her kids they were too naughty that day for their elf to make the trip back to the North Pole.)

Even if you do remember, in the middle of such a hectic time, it can be almost impossible to think of a new creative spot to put the lil watcher every single night! But help is here: let these 50 pics we found around the web inspire where your elf will wake up tomorrow morning! Have a great idea you’d like to add? Tag #popsugarmoms on Instagram, and we’ll check it out!

