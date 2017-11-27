Stassi Schroeder Apologizes Again for Controversial #MeToo Podcast: ‘I Am Truly, Truly Sorry’

Stassi Schroeder has issued a second apology after being dropped by multiple advertisers for her take on the #MeToo campaign on her podcast Friday.

The Vanderpump Rules star shared on her website that “the idea of anyone being sexually assaulted horrifies me. The fact that I’ve upset women who have been sexually assaulted horrifies me. And for that I am truly, truly sorry.”

“My intentions with this latest episode got lost with some of the comments I made that were insensitive and thoughtless,” she continued. “Before I explain my intent, I want to WHOLLY apologize for the flippant remarks where I said that no one could make me go down on someone, where I said it is easy to say no, and where I said it’s easy to not go to someone’s hotel room alone. I don’t know what each individual woman was being put through in each instance. That was inexcusable and reckless of me.”

“I’ve read countless emails from you where you’ve shared your stories with me. Some of your stories have shown me just how sorry I am for lumping sexual assault victims into one category and making those ignorant remarks. Other stories have made me realize that there still is a dialogue that people are having privately, a dialogue that we might not be ready for publicly,” she added.

Schroeder explained why she decided to broach this sensitive issue on her podcast.

“The whole purpose of the episode was to bring attention to real victims of sexual assault,” she said. “While we all have a different level of what we deem assault, a story about a man touching a woman’s backside isn’t the same as being sexually raped. And I have felt like these stories have taken away from the women who have truly been violated.”

Schroeder said she decided to record her now-deleted podcast episode after reading “about men who were fired within hours of one allegation.”

“This doesn’t just affect the men, it trickles down to, not only their families, but also their colleagues. Movie and television shows that are now being canceled are putting artists and people out of work. What about the screenwriter of the show? Or the set director? Or the sound technicians? All because of one uninvestigated allegation,” she said.

“I was never trying to hurt anyone. I was trying to express my opinion and start a dialogue that I think may have come too soon,” she added. “I’ve now realized just how big this issue is and it’s something I can’t even begin to tackle. When the dialogue becomes acceptable, I hope to be a part of it.”

The reality TV star had also apologized Saturday, when she posted a screenshot from her iPhone Notes app on Twitter that read: “My podcast is an outlet for me to share my unfiltered opinion with my listeners; but on my latest episode I crossed a line. It was irresponsible for me to make generalized statements about a very serious topic, such as sexual harassment, as it is not my place to speak out anyone else’s experiences.”

“I apologize and will continue to speak my mind on my podcast, but will put more thought behind my dialogue moving forward,” she continued, adding in a separate tweet that “these 24 hours have been sobering.”

