Special Education Teacher Arrested for Allegedly Selling Heroin at School

A Maryland high school teacher was arrested Tuesday after investigators allegedly found over 100 capsules of heroin and large amounts of prescription drugs in her car.

Monica W. Snee, 51, has been charged with possessing controlled substances with the intent to distribute.

Police claim Snee was selling drugs on the grounds of Parkside High School in Salisbury, Maryland, where she worked as a special education teacher.

In a press conference Wednesday,Wicomico County Sheriff Mike Lewis described the teacher’s alleged extracurricular activity as “the worst act of betrayal.”

Lewis said the high school teacher had been under investigation since October, and investigators allege she was involved in allegedly selling drugs at several locations throughout Wicomico County, including Parkside High School.

Lewis said there is no evidence that she was selling drugs to students or school employees, but that the investigation is currently ongoing.

Sheriff’s deputies searched Snee’s 2016 Nissan Rogue on Tuesday before 3 p.m., where they found 173 capsules of heroin, 340 oxycodone pills and a small amount of suboxone strips, Lewis said.

Suboxone strips are a painkiller which, when used in small doses, can be used to treat mild to moderate pain, according to DelmarvaNow.

Snee also had almost $3,000 in cash as well as empty plastic bags in her car, police claim. Her bond has been set at $50,000. According to Fox 32, the alleged drug deals took place in a parking lot behind Parkside High School.

She has been charged with possession of heroin, possession of heroin with the intent to distribute, possession of heroin with the intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of a school zone, possession of oxycodone, possession of oxycodone with the intent to distribute, possession of oxycodone with the intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of a school zone and possession of suboxone with the intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of a school zone.

Snee has not yet entered a plea and at press time has no attorney on record, according to the Associated Press.

Richard Brueckner, assistant state’s attorney for Wicomico County, told reporters that intent to distribute within a school zone carries an additional 20-year potential charge on top of the a potential 20-year sentence with a regular possession with intent to distribute charge.

According to the Washington Post, no lawyer was listed for Snee on court records.

Via: http://people.com/crime/teacher-arrested-for-allegedly-selling-heroin-at-school/

Share

More Celebrity News: