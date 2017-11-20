Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas Toast To Their Engagement With Tequila

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas know how to party. A little over a month after they got engaged, the pair were seen taking tequila shots and soaking up the sun at the Fasano Hotel Pool Bar in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil, this weekend. Even though Joe had a concert later that night, he didn’t seem fazed by a little hard partying in the daytime. Click through to see the pics of the newly engaged pair!

