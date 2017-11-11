So, a Literal Keg of Ranch Exists, and You Can Actually Buy It Online

When it comes to ranch dressing, there are essentially two types of people: those who hate the dressing and those who drench everything in it. If you’re a proud member of the latter category, you’re about to lose your damn mind over this new keg of ranch. Let’s say that again: a ranch keg. It’s a literal thing that exists and is available online just in time for all your holiday entertaining requirements. The Hidden Valley Mini Ranch Keg ($50) is almost 10 inches tall and holds five liters — five liters! — of ranch dressing, and it flows out of the tap like fine wine.

It’s a pretty steep price to pay just for salad dressing, but it’s important to note that it comes with a lifetime supply of ranch (yes, really). Let’s never forget that Hidden Valley introduced a ranch dressing fountain earlier this year, but the keg takes things to a whole new level of extra. If you’re not afraid to admit you’re totally tempted to get this, you do you. You can preorder the keg now and have it shipped starting on Dec. 11 just in time for holiday parties. We’ll raise a glass of ranch to that!

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/food/Where-Buy-Ranch-Keg-44228815

Share

More Celebrity News: