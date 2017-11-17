Shahs of Sunset’s Mercedes ‘MJ’ Javid Shows Off Her Renovated Home — See the Pics!

Mercedes “MJ” Javid is loving her new digs!

The Shahs of Sunset star revealed her glam new renovations to her home on Instagram Thursday, with colorful and bohemian undertones.

The renovations were initially kicked off by herself and her Shahs, but it seems the star decided to call in the experts.

“Rumi poem handpainted by @ryryblack @blackbirdchateau,” Javid wrote in the caption of the photo. “Translation: Water never tire of fish nor do fish ever tire of water Spirit is never tired of lovers, Nor lovers #InteriorDesignby @blackbirdchateau @ryryblack #Home#shahs #charleshollisjones#milobaughman #philippestarck #rumi#lovepoems #interiorstyle#icelandicsheep #costesbarrelback#barrelchair #lucitechair.”

A wall in Javid’s living room featured poetry by Rumi, a 13th century Persian Sunni Muslim poet and mystic.

Javid’s dining room and living room also feature furniture pieces by some of the top furniture designers in the world, such as Milo Baughman, French designer Philippe Starck, and Charles Hollis Jones.

Her dining room features a gray colored wall with arrow indentations, as well as star shaped chandeliers, marble-topped coffee tables, a clear acrylic-like dining table and wooden chairs.

Her living room has bohemian designs in the two shag pillows, a multicolored pillow to give the room a pop of color, as well as three different types of seating arrangements that are brought together by the marble-topped coffee tables at the center of the display.

Via: http://people.com/home/shahs-of-sunset-mercedes-mj-javid-shows-off-her-renovated-home-see-the-pics/

Share

More Celebrity News: