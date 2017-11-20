Selena Gomez’s AMAs Performance Marks Her Highly Anticipated Return to the Stage

If you had any doubts that this was Selena Gomez’s year, let this put them to rest. After debuting her new blond ‘do on the red carpet at the American Music Awards in LA on Sunday, Gomez gave her first-ever performance of her hit “Wolves.” The performance marked Gomez’s first time back on stage since her kidney transplant earlier this year, and it will be her only one this year. Watch it above now!

