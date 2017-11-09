See Carrie Underwood’s 11 Outfit Changes at the 2017 CMA Awards
Every year, the CMA Awards delivers standout performances and standout style. And this year 10-time host Carrie Underwood showed that not only can she bring a crowd to tears with her captivating voice, but that she is also an unstoppable fashion force. Underwood hit the stage in one head-turning look after the next, completely out Underwood-ing her last year’s wardrobe. The star changed — wait for it — 11 times and each outfit topped the one before it.
We rounded up all of the country queen’s 2017 CMA Awards looks below. See her style domination.
Outfit 1
Underwood hit the carpet in a sophisticated blue gown with a fishtail silhouette and statement sleeves.
Outfit 2
The 10-time host returned to her country roots for the opening act in a red sequin caped design.
Outfit 3
Finally the mini moment we’ve all been waiting for! Underwood showed off her famous leg muscles in a sculptural belted dress.
Outfit 4
Next Underwood opted for a more demure baby blue party dress with a fill skirt and sequin embellishment.
Outfit 5
Okay, this white lace bandage mini is more club goer than country queen, but it works.
Outfit 6
Underwood put the sparkle into overdrive in this gold fringe beaded design with a sexy pen back.
Outfit 7
For an emotional in memorium performance of honoring the victims of the Las Vegas shootings, the star looked like an angel in a heavily embellished white ball gown with floral appliqués.
Outfit 8
Think (hot) pink! Underwood teamed her fit-and-flare mini with strappy turquoise shoes.
Outfit 9
Underwood continued her sheer streak in a tulle gown with floral embroidery.
Outfit 10
Another appearance, another head-turning ball gown.
Outfit 11
Underwood closed the show in a sexy nude sequin catsuit with a dramatic cape overlay.
Which look is your favorite? Share below!
Via: http://people.com/style/carrie-underwood-cma-awards-2017-outfit-changes/