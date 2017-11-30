Sarah Hyland & Wells Adams’ Romance Is ‘Getting More Serious’
Heating Up! Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams’ Romance Is ‘Getting More Serious’ (Us Weekly)
Kylie Jenner Shows Hint Of Baby Bump Under In Shocking New Video (RadarONLINE)
Okay, Girl! Hilary Duff Wears See-Through White T-Shirt To A Business Meeting (Star Magazine)
Inside Kevin Spacey’s Sex-Addict Rehab Center (National ENQUIRER)
The post Sarah Hyland & Wells Adams’ Romance Is ‘Getting More Serious’ appeared first on OK! Magazine.
Via: https://okmagazine.com/couples/sarah-hyland-wells-adams-romance-getting-serious/