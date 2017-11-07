Ryan Reynolds Roasts Wife Blake Lively and Her Less-Than-Flattering Look on Set

Blake Lively was far from her usual glamorous self while on the set of her upcoming film Rhythm Section in Dublin this week, and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, didn’t pass up the opportunity to poke a little fun at her character’s look. On Monday, the actor shared a nearly unrecognizable photo of Blake, who plays an assassin in the spy thriller, writing, “#nofilter.”

Blake and Ryan have a history of teasing each other on social media. Just recently, Blake wished her husband a happy 41st birthday by cropping him out of a photo with Ryan Gosling and captioning it, “Happy birthday, baby.” Looks like Ryan’s latest move is payback.

