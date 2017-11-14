RHOC’s Shannon Beador Holds Back Tears Recalling Split With Husband David: ‘It Had to Happen’

Shannon Beador made her first appearance as a newly single woman on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen after announcing her split from husband David Beador in late October.

During Monday’s episode, the Real Housewives of Orange County star, 53, reflected on her separation after watching a preview of part one of the season 12 reunion, airing next week.

“When we filmed the reunion we had been separated for five weeks and there was a part of me that thought finally getting it out there would be a sense of relief but in actuality, it made it official and it made it real so I’ve been having good days and bad days,” Beador told host Andy Cohen and guest and American Horror Story: Cult star Leslie Grossman.

“Last week I saw he took his wedding ring and that’s inevitable. It’s just making the adjustment,” she said, adding: “No more downer. It had to happen. Good times ahead.”

The Beadors have been married for 17 years and share three daughters together: Sophie, 15, and twins Stella and Adeline, 12.

In season 10, the mother of three revealed that David was unfaithful to her in an affair she learned about days before filming began. Then, the pair spent time in season 10 and 11 repairing their marriage through therapy and open dialogue with their family. Last August, David even surprised Shannon with a vow renewal ceremony.

“It’s heartbreaking for me and my daughters that this is the road that had to be taken but it’s the only way,” Shannon told PEOPLE ahead of the split reveal.

“I felt alone in my marriage. You can do what you can to keep your family together, but you have to have willing parties. You need two people to make a marriage work, and that just wasn’t happening in our relationship,” she added.

Shannon and David continue to work on co-parenting their daughters since their split, joining together for a weekly dinner to make the transition easier for them. They’ve also united at the kids’ sporting events and for games at the University of Southern California.

Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen airs Sunday through Thursday (11 p.m. ET) on Bravo.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Mondays (9 p.m. ET) on Bravo.

Via: http://people.com/tv/shannon-beador-holds-back-tears-recalling-split-with-husband-david/

