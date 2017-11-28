Pregnant Khloé Kardashian Shares Her Cleveland Cavaliers Game Day Ritual

Khloé Kardashian has Tristan Thompson on her mind.

The reality star — who’s expecting her first child, a baby boy, with the basketball player — shared two new posts on her website/app centering around her beau.

Just like the athletes, Kardashian said she follows a routine before each of Thompson’s games.

“I don’t really believe in rituals but there is one thing that I do before every Cleveland Cavaliers game,” she shared in a post adorned with courtside photos, one with sister Kourtney. “Right after the national anthem, I say a prayer asking God for Tristan’s protection on the court. It probably looks like I’m talking to myself, LOL, but I don’t care—I don’t want my baby getting hurt!”

Kardashian, 33, also shared a snapshot cuddling her man in a post titled “5 Ways to Tells if They’re ‘The One.’” She advised to look for someone who is on the same page when it comes to monogamy, who makes you their number one priority and who is “your kind of crazy.”

“They make you feel like a queen even when you’re a train wreck (i.e., going batsh*t with PMS),” she wrote. “They don’t need to constantly blow smoke up your a*s with compliments but they should provide an overall feeling of security and adoration.”

Kardashian pulled out all the stops for the Thanksgiving holiday, hosting a stunning, turkey-filled evening at Thompson’s home in Cleveland.

Earlier this week, the reality star shared what she’s feeling grateful for this year on her website and app.

“Believe me, I know how truly blessed I am,” she said. “I thank God every day for this life. It’s important to remember your blessings all year long, but Thanksgiving is a good time to take a moment and be appreciative.”

Of course, it came as no surprise that her favorite NBA player topped off the list.

“I am truly grateful for Tristan and all that he has brought into my life!” she gushed of the Cleveland Cavalier, whom she’s been dating for over a year.

She added, “He has been a huge positive influence on me and has given me a new level of happiness and love.”

