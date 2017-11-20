Pregnant Khloé Kardashian Glows in a See-Through Top and Oversized Sweater in New Snap

Khloé Kardashian is showing a little skin!

The pregnant Keeping Up with the Kardashians star posed for a photo she shared with her Instagram followers Monday, showing off her assets in an all-black ensemble featuring a low-cut corset-like sheer top and oversized knit sweater.

“I think I only say yes to interviews so I can get a good picture with the good lighting,” the 33-year-old teased in the post’s caption.

Kardashian — who has yet to officially debut her baby bump — and boyfriend Tristan Thompson are expecting their first child together, a baby boy, early next year.

Fans of the KarJenner clan have been eagerly awaiting baby bump photos from both Kardashian and sister Kylie Jenner, who is expecting a daughter around the same time as her sister’s due date.

In October, the Revenge Body star commented on a black-and-white photo on her Instagram account, in which she’s wearing a peplum top from her Good American brand, “It out at the bottom. It’s just the way the shirt is designed.”

She teased of the photos taken in September, “In some of the next pictures coming up from the SAME shoot, I’m in a crop top. Showing a lot of skin … ”

Kardashian and Jenner, 20, have seemingly taken meticulous measures over the last few months to ensure their baby bumps remain hidden.

But although she has been snapped in primarily loose-fitting garments and dark colors, the former hasn’t shied away from showing a little skin here and there during her pregnancy.

“That’s daddy,” Kardashian captioned a shirtless photo of her NBA star boyfriend, 26, dressed up as Game of Thrones‘ Khal Drogo for Halloween — accompanied by the mom-to-be’s Daenerys Targaryen in a midriff-baring season 1 ensemble.

