Pregnant Catherine Giudici Lowe Is ‘Counting Down the Minutes’ Until She Needs Maternity Clothes

For Catherine Giudici Lowe, it will soon be time to swap her everyday clothes for her pregnancy staples.

The mom-to-be, who is expecting her second child with husband Sean Lowe, shared a mirror selfie of her outfit of the day on Instagram Monday, anticipating the near future where she will be changing into a maternity wardrobe.

“Counting down the minutes before I can’t wear high-waisted jeans or bodysuits anymore,” Giudici Lowe, 31, captioned the two picture collage of her striped purple and white shirt and high-waisted black jeans.

During her first pregnancy with son Samuel Thomas, who is now 16-months-old, Giudici Lowe revealed that she held off from buying extra clothes to fit her growing bump.

“I didn’t buy maternity clothes until 24 weeks along because I was trying to fit into my usual stuff, which wasn’t working,” she told Fit Pregnancy magazine in 2016.

“Maternity leggings are the most comfortable thing ever,” The Bachelor alum also revealed.

On Saturday, Giudici Lowe shared another mirror selfie of her 13-week baby bump as she reached her second trimester. “Where you at, ya little peach?” she captioned the photo.

And last week, the star shared side-by-side throwback pictures of her 8-week baby bump and her body from her current pregnancy.

