Pink Denies Claims She Cringed During Christina Aguilera’s 2017 American Music Awards Performance

Pink says, I Have Nothing…but love for Christina Aguilera’s Whitney Houston tribute.

After a clip of Pink watching Aguilera’s performance at the 2017 American Music Awards circulated online, many commented that, with a deeply furrowed brow, Pink didn’t look very impressed.

But always one to set the record straight, Pink took to Twitter to slam those who are creating drama where there is none.

She wrote, “Yes. THIS. Christina f——- killed it tonight for one of our favorite singers ever. This about Whitney, and I am in awe of Christina’s talent. Show the clip where I’m in tears, you negative Nancy’s.” According to the singer it was a look of amazement, not disdain.

Some online even imagined that Pink’s assumed grimace during the performance stemmed from long-standing drama between the two powerhouse singers.

Refuting those claims, Pink retweeted Fuse TV’s Mark Sundstrom who wrote, “@Pink and @Xtina deaded their beef last year and have been FRIENDS since, respecting each other’s amazing talent as grown women. stop creating something out of nothing@TheShadyFacts”.

Aguilera herself seemed to be on cloud nine following the Houston medley that commemorated the 25th anniversary of The Bodyguard. In a video posted to Twitter after the performance she thanked the AMAs and the Houston family, saying “I’ve had the time of my life.”

And Aguilera seems to only be worried about one person’s opinion. “I hope I did you proud Whitney,” she said. “Love you forever.”

Via: http://people.com/music/american-music-awards-2017-pink-denies-claims-she-cringed-during-christina-aguilera-performance/

