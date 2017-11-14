Photographs Worth $105,000 Stolen From the Museum of Modern Art — Then Mysteriously Mailed Back

The New York Police Department wants to question a woman who they say mailed stolen art back to the Museum of Modern Art, just days after it vanished.

Two photographs — estimated to be worth more than $105,000 dollars — were part of the exhibit Carolee Schneemann: Kinetic Painting. The photos were first discovered missing on October 30th. There were no signs of forced entry into the museum, and authorities had no leads. The theft was not caught on video, and there appeared to be no witnesses.

But despite scant evidence, the photos have since been recovered. According to police, the pictures were anonymously mailed back to the museum on November 3. There was no damage to the photos, and police recovered no note of explanation. Authorities traced the package back to a Brooklyn shipping store.

Surveillance video appears to show a young woman wearing a dark cap, glasses and black overcoat entering the shipping store. She was carrying a large FedEx box. Authorities allege that the photographs were inside.

On Sunday, the NYPD released the surveillance video and asked for the public’s assistance in identifying the woman. The burglary’s motive was unclear. An NYPD spokesperson tells PEOPLE that no arrest has been made, but that the case is still under investigation.

An after-hours call to the museum was not immediately returned.

Via: http://people.com/crime/photographs-worth-105000-stolen-from-the-museum-of-modern-art-then-mysteriously-mailed-back/

